Orario Inter-Juventus
Inter-Juventus si giocherà alle domenica 27 ottobre 2024 18:00 allo stadio Meazza di San Siro.
Dove vedere Inter-Juventus
Inter-Juventus verrà trasmessa in diretta su DAZN. Gli abbonati dovranno scaricare l'app su smartphone e tablet, oppure su console di gioco come Xbox e PlayStation. In alternativa si potrà scaricare l'app su Amazon Fire TV Stick, Google Chromecast e TIMVISION Box. La partita verrà trasmessa anche su Sky.
Inter-Juventus in diretta streaming
Il match sarà disponibile anche in diretta streaming sia su DAZN - con l'app su tablet e smartphone oppure collegandosi con il proprio pc o notebook - sia su Sky, tramite l'app Sky Go. In alternativa si potrà seguire il match anche su NOW.