Il derby d'Italia tra Inter e Juventus, in programma domenica alle 18:00 a San Siro, vedrà numerose assenze importanti a causa di infortuni. Tra i giocatori indisponibili figurano Gleison Bremer, Hakan Çalhanoglu, Teun Koopmeiners, Nico Gonzalez, Douglas Luiz, Arek Milik, Carlos Augusto e Francesco Acerbi. Nonostante le difficoltà legate agli infortuni, il difensore dell'Inter Stefan De Vrij, parlando a Sky Sport, ha espresso fiducia nelle possibilità della squadra di Simone Inzaghi.ha dichiarato: "Abbiamo il problema degli infortuni, con Carlos Augusto che si è aggiunto alla lista, ma arriviamo al derby con la Juventus con voglia e fiducia per fare una grande prestazione e vincere. La stagione è lunga e le squadre sono tutte vicine. Sarà una partita importante, come tutte le altre"