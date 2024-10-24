De Vrij ha dichiarato: "Abbiamo il problema degli infortuni, con Carlos Augusto che si è aggiunto alla lista, ma arriviamo al derby con la Juventus con voglia e fiducia per fare una grande prestazione e vincere. La stagione è lunga e le squadre sono tutte vicine. Sarà una partita importante, come tutte le altre"
De Vrij: 'Inter-Juventus? Come tutte le altre'
De Vrij ha dichiarato: "Abbiamo il problema degli infortuni, con Carlos Augusto che si è aggiunto alla lista, ma arriviamo al derby con la Juventus con voglia e fiducia per fare una grande prestazione e vincere. La stagione è lunga e le squadre sono tutte vicine. Sarà una partita importante, come tutte le altre"