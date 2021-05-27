Operation is done and everything went well. Now the BIG GAME has started— Linda Sembrant (@LindaSembrant) May 27, 2021
Thanks to Prof. Ferretti and his team
Women, Sembrant rassicura: 'Sto bene, grazie a tutti'
La giocatrice delle Women Linda Sembrant ha rassicurato tutti dopo il suo infortunio: "L'operazione è terminata e tutto è andato bene. Ora la GRANDE PARTITA è iniziata - ha scritto su un tweet - Grazie al Prof. Ferretti e al suo team. E grazie per tutti il supporto e l'amore".