One of the best things about Playing for @juventus was the fans, you waited, you sang my song, you brought us gifts, you stood in the rain before, after training, before and after matches. Your support was always appreciated by myself and @missashleynick believe mewe will miss you but thank you for making us feel so special and welcome the past 18 months. We really really appreciate you. I could have posted one thousand photos or selfies but here’s a few. Thank you for making memories with us wishing you all the best. #finoallafine #forzajuve #juventus #thebestfan
Women, Sanderson dice addio: 'Più di ogni cosa, grazie ai tifosi' FOTO
"Una delle migliori cose di giocare nella Juve erano i tifosi. Mi avete aspettato, avete cantato la mia canzone, mi avete portato regali, siete stati sotto la pioggia prima e dopo gli allenamenti, prima e dopo le partite. Il vostro supporto è stato sempre apprezzato e da Ashley (la sua compagna, ndr), credetemi. Ci mancherete tanto ma grazie per averci fatto sentire speciali e benvenute negli ultimi 18 mesi. Abbiamo apprezzato davvero. Potrei postare mille foto o selfie, ma eccone un po'. Grazie per aver costruito ricordi con noi, vi auguriamo il meglio. Fino alla fine". Lianne Sanderson lascia la Juve Women, e il suo messaggio è toccante.