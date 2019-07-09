"Una delle migliori cose di giocare nella Juve erano i tifosi. Mi avete aspettato, avete cantato la mia canzone, mi avete portato regali, siete stati sotto la pioggia prima e dopo gli allenamenti, prima e dopo le partite. Il vostro supporto è stato sempre apprezzato e da Ashley (la sua compagna, ndr), credetemi. Ci mancherete tanto ma grazie per averci fatto sentire speciali e benvenute negli ultimi 18 mesi. Abbiamo apprezzato davvero. Potrei postare mille foto o selfie, ma eccone un po'. Grazie per aver costruito ricordi con noi, vi auguriamo il meglio. Fino alla fine". Lianne Sanderson lascia la Juve Women, e il suo messaggio è toccante.