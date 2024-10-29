commenta
Non ci sarà davvero più riposo per Dusan Vlahovic che oltre ai tantissimi impegni con la Juventus nelle prossime settimane giocherà anche con la Serbia. Il centravanti infatti è stato convocato dal commissario tecnico, Dragan Stojković. La Serbia ha diramato la lista dei giocatori presenti per le prossime gare di Nations League. 
 

Vlahovic convocato con la Serbia

Nelle ultime convocazioni Vlahovic non era stato chiamato; a settembre era stato l'attaccante a rimanere a Torino per motivi personali. La Serbia affronterà nella sosta di Novembre la Svizzera e la Danimarca, gare valide per la Narions League.
 



 