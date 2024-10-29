Vlahovic convocato con la SerbiaNelle ultime convocazioni Vlahovic non era stato chiamato; a settembre era stato l'attaccante a rimanere a Torino per motivi personali. La Serbia affronterà nella sosta di Novembre la Svizzera e la Danimarca, gare valide per la Narions League.
Serbia squad named for Nations League matches vs Switzerland & Denmark.— Serbian Football (@SerbianFooty) October 29, 2024
Good to see Mirko Topic get a long overdue call up.
Vlahovic, Gudelj & Mladenovic return.
A first call up for 17 year old striker Mihajlo Cvetkovic who will undoubtedly have a long NT career. pic.twitter.com/l06fh2VAmX