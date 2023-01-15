1
Intervenuto a 1 Station Radio Carmine Esposito, ex centrocampista e ora procuratore ha parlato di Dusan Vlahovic. Le sue parole: 

VLAHOVIC - "La pubalgia è una grossa scusa. Dusan ha un bel caratterino, anche se ha dimostrato di essere un ottimo calciatore. La Juve, tuttavia, è sempre stata abile a nascondere questi problemi, il tutto sembra una messa in scena".                                                                                                                                
                                                                                                                                                                            