Uno specchietto sul Corriere dello Sport oggi in edicola ci mostra tutti i giocatori dell'attuale rosa dell'Inter che in passato, anche con altre maglie, hanno già segnato alla Juventus:


Kolarov - 1 gol (Lazio)  
Juventus-Lazio 1-2  
Coppa Italia (2008/09)  
 
Darmian - 1 gol (Torino)  
Torino-Juventus 2-1 
Campionato (2014/15)  
 
Brozovic - 2 gol (Inter)  
Inter-Juventus 3-0 (6-5 dcr) 
Coppa Italia (2015/16)  
 
Barella - 1 gol (Inter)  
Inter-Juventus 2-0 
Campionato (2020/21)  
 
Vidal - 1 gol (Inter)  
Inter-Juventus 2-0 
Campionato (2020/21)  
 
Perisic - 2 gol (Inter)  
Inter-Juventus 2-1 
Campionato (2016/17)  
Inter-Juventus 3-0 (6-5 dcr) 
Coppa Italia (2015/16)  
 
Eriksen - 1 gol (Tottenham)  
Juventus-Tottenham 2-2 
Champions (2017/18)  
 
Correa - 1 gol (Lazio)  
Juventus-Lazio 3-1 
Campionato (2020/21)  
 
Lautaro - 2 gol (Inter)  
Inter-Juventus 1-2 
Campionato (2019/20)  
 