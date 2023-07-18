commenta
Attraverso il proprio account Twitter, l'ex portiere della Juve Edwin Van der Sar ha voluto rassicurare tutti sulle sue condizioni di salute, che sembrano migliorare giorno dopo giorno. 

'Prima di tutto, vogliamo ringraziare tutti per i tantissimi messaggi di supporto. Sono felice di condividere che non sono più nell'unità di terapia intensiva. Tuttavia, sono ancora in ospedale. Spero di tornare a casa la prossima settimana e fare il passo successivo nel mio recupero!'.
 