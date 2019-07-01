Petroella Ekroth lascia la Juventus Women. Difensore arrivato a Torino la scorsa estate, dopo una prima parte di stagione che l'ha vista giocare con il contagocce, Ekroth è stata decisiva con un gol nell'ultima giornata di campionato e in finale di Coppa Italia contro la Fiorentina. Ecco il suo messaggio condiviso su Instagram:"Grazie per questo anno e questa bellissima esperienza. E' stata una grande esperienza e una sfida che ricorderò per il resto della mia vita. Voglio ringraziare tutti i tifosi, siete stati speciali e sono grata del vostro sostegno durante questo anno. Buona fortuna, fino alla fine!"