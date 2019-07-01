"Grazie per questo anno e questa bellissima esperienza. E' stata una grande esperienza e una sfida che ricorderò per il resto della mia vita. Voglio ringraziare tutti i tifosi, siete stati speciali e sono grata del vostro sostegno durante questo anno. Buona fortuna, fino alla fine!"
Thank you for this year and this opportunity! It has been a big experience and challenge in so many ways and a year I will remember for the rest of my life. I want to send a specially thank you to all the fans and supporters. You’re really something special and I’m so thankful for all your lovely support through this year Good luck, Fino alla fine!