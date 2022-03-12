Following the sanctions by the UK Government, the Premier League Board has disqualified Roman Abramovich as a Director of Chelsea Football Club— Premier League Communications (@PLComms) March 12, 2022
The Board’s decision does not impact on the club’s ability to train and play its fixtures.
UFFICIALE: la Premier League squalifica Abramovich
Con un comunicato pubblicato pochi minuti fa, la Premier League ha ufficializzato la squalifica di Roman Abramovich: "In seguito alle sanzioni applicate dal governo del Regno Unito, il Board ha squalificato Roman Abramovich da presidente del Chelsea. La decisione del consiglio non ha alcun impatto sulla capacità del club di allenarsi e giocare le sue partite", si legge.