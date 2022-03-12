Con un comunicato pubblicato pochi minuti fa, la Premier League ha ufficializzato la squalifica di Roman Abramovich: "In seguito alle sanzioni applicate dal governo del Regno Unito, il Board ha squalificato Roman Abramovich da presidente del Chelsea. La decisione del consiglio non ha alcun impatto sulla capacità del club di allenarsi e giocare le sue partite", si legge. 
                                                                                                                          
 