Bel messaggio di Szczesny su Instagram: "Mentre ci preoccupiamo per le nostre famiglie e le persone che amiamo, preghiamo per coloro colpiti dal virus, continuiamo a chiederci perché questo è successo. Domande alle quali potremmo non trovare mai risposta. Ma ci facciamo anche domande sulla società: cosa sarà la nosta società? Le cose torneranno alla normalità? Mi ha fatto pensare...uno potrebbe considerarsi sfortunato per essere in Italia in questo momento, la nazione più duramente colpita dal coronavirs. Non sono d'accordo.Per generazioni verranno giovani a studiare l'incredibile storia di questo paese. Impareranno la bella arte, l'architettura unica, moda, cibo eccetera. Da nessuna parte nella storia si troverà qualcosa sul Covid-19 perché l'Italia è più grande e più forte di questo virus. Mi manca terribilmente la mia famiglia e prego perché tutto vada bene, sono fiero di condividere questo momento con le persone italiane. Sii forte Italia, andrà tutto bene".