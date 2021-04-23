In merito a quanto successo negli ultimi giorni - il tema rimane sempre quello della Superlega, ovviamente - l'ECA (​L'Associazione dei Club Europei) è intervenuta con una nuova nota ufficiale diffusa sui social. Questo quanto scritto: "Vogliamo superare gli eventi di questa settimana e incoraggiare e ispirare la comunità calcistica globale, visto che le partite torneranno questo fine settimana. I club possono avere successo sia dentro che fuori dal campo solo se lavoriamo mano nella mano. Il messaggio dei mebri dell' #ECA è chiaro: Let's Get #BackToTheGame".
 