We want to move past the events of this week and encourage and inspire the global football community, as matches return this weekend. Clubs can only succeed both on & off the pitch if we work hand in hand.— ECA (@ECAEurope) April 23, 2021
The message from #ECA Members is clear: Let’s Get #BackToTheGame pic.twitter.com/NWKX6AJSya
Superlega, nuovo comunicato dell'ECA FOTO
In merito a quanto successo negli ultimi giorni - il tema rimane sempre quello della Superlega, ovviamente - l'ECA (L'Associazione dei Club Europei) è intervenuta con una nuova nota ufficiale diffusa sui social. Questo quanto scritto: "Vogliamo superare gli eventi di questa settimana e incoraggiare e ispirare la comunità calcistica globale, visto che le partite torneranno questo fine settimana. I club possono avere successo sia dentro che fuori dal campo solo se lavoriamo mano nella mano. Il messaggio dei mebri dell' #ECA è chiaro: Let's Get #BackToTheGame".