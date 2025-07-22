Ilbianconero.com

    • Getty Images
    Sancho, tutto come previsto: niente tournée con il Manchester United

    Sancho, tutto come previsto: niente tournée con il Manchester United

    Tutto come previsto: Jadon Sancho non fa parte della lista dei convocati del Manchester United per la tournée pre-stagionale negli Stati Uniti, che prevede diverse amichevoli organizzate per preparare al meglio la prossima stagione di Premier League dei Red Devils. Fuori dall'elenco anche Alejandro Garnacho e Tyrell Malacia, altri due giocatori che non rientrano più nel progetto della squadra inglese, oltre a Harry Maguire che però si unirà alla squadra in seguito, dopo aver risolto alcune questioni familiari.

     

    Sancho-Juventus, cosa manca


    Sancho, dunque, resta in uscita, anche se al momento la trattativa con la Juventus è in stand by. Che non significa che si sia interrotta, ma semplicemente il club bianconero, come vi abbiamo raccontato nelle scorse ore, ha la necessità di concretizzare alcune uscite per poter concretizzare l'accordo che di fatto è già stato trovato, sia con l'esterno che con lo stesso United. Nel frattempo, credibilmente, l'inglese continuerà ad allenarsi in autonomia, con la speranza che la Vecchia Signora - a cui ha dato da tempo priorità - possa presto sferrare l'assalto decisivo per chiudere l'affare. 

     

    Manchester United, i convocati per la tournée negli USA

    • PORTIERI: Altay Bayindir, Tom Heaton, Andre Onana, Dermot Mee, William Murdoch;
    • DIFENSORI: Diogo Dalot, Noussar Mazraoui, Matthijs De Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, Patrick Dorgu, Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw, Ayden Heaven, Diego Leon, Tyler Fredricson, Reece Munro;
    • CENTROCAMPISTI: Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, Toby Colliver, Jack Fletcher, Sekou Kone;
    • ATTACCANTI: Rasmus Hojlund, Matheus Cunha, Joshua Zirkzee, Amad, Bryan Mbeumo, Chido Obi, Ethan Williams, Bendito Mantato.

    Commenti

    (0)

    Altre Notizie