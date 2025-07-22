Getty Images
Sancho, tutto come previsto: niente tournée con il Manchester United
Sancho-Juventus, cosa manca
Sancho, dunque, resta in uscita, anche se al momento la trattativa con la Juventus è in stand by. Che non significa che si sia interrotta, ma semplicemente il club bianconero, come vi abbiamo raccontato nelle scorse ore, ha la necessità di concretizzare alcune uscite per poter concretizzare l'accordo che di fatto è già stato trovato, sia con l'esterno che con lo stesso United. Nel frattempo, credibilmente, l'inglese continuerà ad allenarsi in autonomia, con la speranza che la Vecchia Signora - a cui ha dato da tempo priorità - possa presto sferrare l'assalto decisivo per chiudere l'affare.
Manchester United, i convocati per la tournée negli USA
- PORTIERI: Altay Bayindir, Tom Heaton, Andre Onana, Dermot Mee, William Murdoch;
- DIFENSORI: Diogo Dalot, Noussar Mazraoui, Matthijs De Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, Patrick Dorgu, Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw, Ayden Heaven, Diego Leon, Tyler Fredricson, Reece Munro;
- CENTROCAMPISTI: Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, Toby Colliver, Jack Fletcher, Sekou Kone;
- ATTACCANTI: Rasmus Hojlund, Matheus Cunha, Joshua Zirkzee, Amad, Bryan Mbeumo, Chido Obi, Ethan Williams, Bendito Mantato.
Commenti(0)