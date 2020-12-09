Cristiano Ronaldo parla ai suoi tifosi e esprime tutto il suo senso di mancanza per il supporto dei suoi fan bianconeri. E non solo, manda anche un altro messaggio: lo show deve proseguire. Non c'è dubbio, CR7 è ancora elettrizzato dall'ultima notte vissuta. 3-0 al Barça al Camp Nou, due gol a zero contro Messi.
We all miss the supporters in the stadiums and hopefully things will change very soon... But until then, the show must go on! pic.twitter.com/ppLEVWFcmJ— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 9, 2020