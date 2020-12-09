We all miss the supporters in the stadiums and hopefully things will change very soon... But until then, the show must go on! pic.twitter.com/ppLEVWFcmJ — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 9, 2020

"We all miss the supporters in the stadiums and hopefully things will change very soon... But until then, the show must go on!". Due messaggi in uno, tradotti così:Cristiano Ronaldo parla ai suoi tifosi e esprime tutto il suo senso di mancanza per il supporto dei suoi fan bianconeri. E non solo, manda anche un altro messaggio: lo show deve proseguire. Non c'è dubbio, CR7 è ancora elettrizzato dall'ultima notte vissuta. 3-0 al Barça al Camp Nou, due gol a zero contro Messi.