The History and Statistics committee of the Czech FA counted all the goals scored by the legendary Josef Bican and we can declare he scored 821 goals in official matches.
Jaroslav Kolář, the Head of the committee shares more details. pic.twitter.com/eYqTcGJf1p
Ronaldo miglior marcator della storia? 'No, ecco la verità sui gol di Bican'
760 gol in carriera. Numero pazzesco per Cristiano Ronaldo, che secondo le statistiche è il miglior marcatore della storia dopo aver superato Bican grazie alla rete in Supercoppa contro il Napoli. Non è dello stesso parere però la Federcalcio ceca, che risponde con un tweet, spiegando che: "La commissione storia e statistica della Federcalcio ceca ha contato tutti i gol segnati dal leggendario Josep Bican e possiamo confermare che ha segnato 821 gol in gare ufficiali".