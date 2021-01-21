760 gol in carriera. Numero pazzesco per Cristiano Ronaldo, che secondo le statistiche è il miglior marcatore della storia dopo aver superato Bican grazie alla rete in Supercoppa contro il Napoli. Non è dello stesso parere però la Federcalcio ceca, che risponde con un tweet, spiegando che: "La commissione storia e statistica della Federcalcio ceca ha contato tutti i gol segnati dal leggendario Josep Bican e possiamo confermare che ha segnato 821 gol in gare ufficiali".