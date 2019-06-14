Messaggio d'amore di Cristiano Ronaldo per la Juve e i suoi tifosi, ecco la traduzione del suo messaggio postato su Instagram: "E' stata una stagione incredibile! Nuove esperienze, un club gigante, una grande città, tanti record battuti e tre titoli! Devo ringraziare tutti i tifosi della Juve per come mi hanno accolto in Italia, siete stati una parte importante delle nostre vittorie. Grazie a tutti i miei fan nel mondo, in particolare a quelli portoghesi che ci hanno aiutato a conquistare un altro storico titolo per il Portogallo. Avrete sempre un posto speciale nel mio cuore".Personalmente, non scoderò mai i grandi momento di questa stagione e i traguardi raggiunti nel 2019:Gol decisivo in finale di Supercoppa italiana- Serie A vinta, 21 gol e MVP della stagione;- Nations League vinta con tripletta;- Primo giocatore a raggiungere 100 vittorie e 125 gol in Champions;- Primo giocatore a vincere 10 titoli Uefa;- Primo giocatore a segnare in tutte le competizioni FIFA per club: FIFA World Cup, UEFA European Cup, FIFA Confederations Cup and UEFA Nations League;- Primo giocatore a segnare 10 gol consecutivi nella fase finale di tornei per club dal 2004 to 2019;Ci vediamo presto! Insieme continueremo a lottare per nuovi e incredibili conquiste! Conto su di voi!"