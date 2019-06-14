Personalmente, non scoderò mai i grandi momento di questa stagione e i traguardi raggiunti nel 2019:
Gol decisivo in finale di Supercoppa italiana
- Serie A vinta, 21 gol e MVP della stagione;
- Nations League vinta con tripletta;
- Primo giocatore a raggiungere 100 vittorie e 125 gol in Champions;
- Primo giocatore a vincere 10 titoli Uefa;
- Primo giocatore a segnare in tutte le competizioni FIFA per club: FIFA World Cup, UEFA European Cup, FIFA Confederations Cup and UEFA Nations League;
- Primo giocatore a segnare 10 gol consecutivi nella fase finale di tornei per club dal 2004 to 2019;
Ci vediamo presto! Insieme continueremo a lottare per nuovi e incredibili conquiste! Conto su di voi!"
What an unforgettable season! New experiences, gigantic club, exciting city, broken records and three more titles! I have to thank all of Juventus fans for the wonderfull way I was welcomed in Italy! You’re a very important part of our victories! Thanks to all my fans around the world and particularly to the portuguese people that helped us reach another historical win for Portugal! You’ll allways have a special place in my heart! Personaly, I’ll never forget the great moments and new record-breaking achievments I’ve had so far in 2019: - Italian Supercup winning goal; - Serie A win, Best Player and 21 goals; - Nations League win and hat-trick; - First Player to reach 100 wins and 125 goals in Champions League; - First Player to win 10 UEFA titles; - First Player to score in all National Teams final stages: FIFA World Cup, UEFA European Cup, FIFA Confederations Cup and UEFA Nations League; - First Player to score in 10 consecutive National Teams final stages from 2004 to 2019; See you soon! Together we’ll keep fighting for new and amazing conquests! I’m counting on you!