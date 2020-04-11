Another week of playing inside and staying active. Thanks to everyone for trying to beat me maybe next time! Over to you @VioBebe . Get ready! #livingroomcup #playinside pic.twitter.com/F8qDWwj7Ve — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 11, 2020

So thanks to my dog Taxi I didn’t get to beat the champ @Cristiano .

But now... I’m up next! Launch of the Nike Living Room Cup: Week 2, coming tomorrow! Come back then to see if you can beat me ... @Nike #LivingRoomCup #PlayInside #Nike pic.twitter.com/d4pgcW0T03 — Beatrice Vio (@VioBebe) April 11, 2020

Cristianoha voluto ringraziare, via social, tutti coloro che si sono cimentati nella challenge sugli addominali che lo stesso campione portoghese aveva fatto partire qualche giorno fa. Una "catena" che ha coinvolto tantissime persone, famose o meno, alle quali CR7 ha voluto mandare un messaggio. Senza dimenticare neppure Bebe Vio, tra le protagoniste dei divertenti siparietti che sono nati su Instagram dopo l'idea di Ronaldo: "Un'altra settimana di gioco dentro casa, restando attivi. Grazie ad ognuno per aver provato a battermi, forse sarà per la prossima volta. A te, Bebe Vio. Preparatevi!"E, prontamente, è arrivata anche la risposta della campionessa paralimpica, che ha rilanciato la sfida su Twitter: "Non sono riuscita a battere il campione Cristiano. Ma adesso...sono la prossima! Tornate domani per vedere se riuscite a battermi". ​