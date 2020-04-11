E, prontamente, è arrivata anche la risposta della campionessa paralimpica, che ha rilanciato la sfida su Twitter: "Non sono riuscita a battere il campione Cristiano. Ma adesso...sono la prossima! Tornate domani per vedere se riuscite a battermi".
Another week of playing inside and staying active. Thanks to everyone for trying to beat me maybe next time! Over to you @VioBebe . Get ready! #livingroomcup #playinside pic.twitter.com/F8qDWwj7Ve— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 11, 2020
So thanks to my dog Taxi I didn’t get to beat the champ @Cristiano .— Beatrice Vio (@VioBebe) April 11, 2020
But now... I’m up next! Launch of the Nike Living Room Cup: Week 2, coming tomorrow! Come back then to see if you can beat me ... @Nike #LivingRoomCup #PlayInside #Nike pic.twitter.com/d4pgcW0T03