Cristiano Ronaldo ha voluto ringraziare, via social, tutti coloro che si sono cimentati nella challenge sugli addominali che lo stesso campione portoghese aveva fatto partire qualche giorno fa. Una "catena" che ha coinvolto tantissime persone, famose o meno, alle quali CR7 ha voluto mandare un messaggio. Senza dimenticare neppure Bebe Vio, tra le protagoniste dei divertenti siparietti che sono nati su Instagram dopo l'idea di Ronaldo: "Un'altra settimana di gioco dentro casa, restando attivi. Grazie ad ognuno per aver provato a battermi, forse sarà per la prossima volta. A te, Bebe Vio. Preparatevi!" E, prontamente, è arrivata anche la risposta della campionessa paralimpica, che ha rilanciato la sfida su Twitter: "Non sono riuscita a battere il campione Cristiano. Ma adesso...sono la prossima! Tornate domani per vedere se riuscite a battermi". ​