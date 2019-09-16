Emergono nuove anticipazioni dell'intervista di Cristiano Ronaldo rilasciata a Good Morning Britain. Il campione portoghese è scoppiato in lacrime vedendo un video inedito del padre (VIDEO) ma ha parlato anche di altri aspetti della sua vita privata: "Non ho mai davvero conosciuto mio padre, era sempre ubriaco, e non abbiamo mai avuto una conversazione normale. Pensavo che l’intervista sarebbe stata divertente, non mi aspettavo di piangere, ma non avevo mai visto queste immagini".

MAYORGA - "Mi fa stare male. Un giorno ero nel salotto di casa con la mia ragazza e alla televisione hanno parlato di questa notizia, i miei figli hanno sceso le scale ma io ho subito cambiato canale perché mi vergognavo. Il matrimonio? Georgina ha aiutato moltissimo, certo che sono innamorato di lei e un giorno ci sposeremo di sicuro. Del resto, è anche il sogno di mia mamma". 