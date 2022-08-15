Il centrocampista della Juventus, Adrien Rabiot, sembra confermare il suo passaggio al Manchester United. "Colpa" di in un video che circola sui social media da questo pomeriggio.

Un TikToker ha incontrato il centrocampista francese e ha registrato una clip dicendo: "Sono qui con il grande giocatore Rabiot, della Juventus, ora in Inghilterra. Quindi ti auguro il meglio fratello. Bye bye". Si vede Rabiot rispondere: "Grazie. Ciao".

Ecco il video qui in basso: il giocatore sembra quindi sempre più vicino al trasferimento in Inghilterra, anche se va trovato un accordo definitivo con lo United (con cui la Juve ha invece già un ok di massima). 
 