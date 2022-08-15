Un TikToker ha incontrato il centrocampista francese e ha registrato una clip dicendo: "Sono qui con il grande giocatore Rabiot, della Juventus, ora in Inghilterra. Quindi ti auguro il meglio fratello. Bye bye". Si vede Rabiot rispondere: "Grazie. Ciao".
Ecco il video qui in basso: il giocatore sembra quindi sempre più vicino al trasferimento in Inghilterra, anche se va trovato un accordo definitivo con lo United (con cui la Juve ha invece già un ok di massima).
Adrien Rabiot appears to confirm his move to Manchester United:— Transfer hub (@Sak1bRuhan) August 15, 2022
Supporter: "I am here with the great player Rabiot, of Juventus, now in England. So I wish you the best brother. Bye bye."
Rabiot: "Thank you. Bye."
( TK: crazycouplesardaigne)
pic.twitter.com/z16Nxtn4IP