The Official Emblem of the 22nd edition of the FIFA #WorldCup was unveiled today as FIFA and host country Qatar reached another major milestone on the road to the world’s greatest football showpiece.— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) September 3, 2019
Qatar 2022: svelato il logo del prossimo Mondiale FOTO
Ora i Mondiali in Qatar del 2022 hanno il loro logo ufficiale: la Fifa ha infatti presentato l'emblema della prossima Coppa del Mondo, forme ondulate che ricordano le dune del deserto e simboli che riportano alla cultura araba e al calcio.