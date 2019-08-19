Ecco tutti i candidati:
- Matheus Cunha (Bra) per il gol in Bayer Leverkusen-Lipsia del 6 aprile 2019
- Ajara Nchout (Cam) per il gol in Camerun-Nuova Zelanda del 20 giugno 2019
- Juan Fernando Quintero (Col) per il gol in River Plate-Racing Club del 10 febbraio 2019
- Amy Rodriguez (Usa) per il gol in Utah Royals-Sky Blue FC del 16 giugno 2019
- Billie Simpson (Nord Irl) per il gol in Sion Swifts Ladies FC-Cliftonville Ladies FC del 9 agosto 2018
- Andros Townsend (Ing) per il gol in Manchester City-Crystal Palace del 22 dicembre 2018
- Daniel Zsóri (Rom) per il gol in Debrecen-Ferencváros del 16 febbraio 2019.
#PUSKAS AWARD— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) August 19, 2019
The ten candidates have been revealed
Vote now