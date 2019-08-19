Il Premio Puskas 2019 non vedrà Cristiano Ronaldo in lotta, ma parlerà anche italiano. C'è Fabio Quagliarella, con il suo colpo di tacco contro il Napoli, nella Top 10 stilata dalla Fifa. Ci sono anche Ibra e Messi.

Ecco tutti i candidati:

- Matheus Cunha (Bra) per il gol in Bayer Leverkusen-Lipsia del 6 aprile 2019
- Ajara Nchout (Cam) per il gol in Camerun-Nuova Zelanda del 20 giugno 2019
- Juan Fernando Quintero (Col) per il gol in River Plate-Racing Club del 10 febbraio 2019
- Amy Rodriguez (Usa) per il gol in Utah Royals-Sky Blue FC del 16 giugno 2019
- Billie Simpson (Nord Irl) per il gol in Sion Swifts Ladies FC-Cliftonville Ladies FC del 9 agosto 2018
- Andros Townsend (Ing) per il gol in Manchester City-Crystal Palace del 22 dicembre 2018
- Daniel Zsóri (Rom) per il gol in Debrecen-Ferencváros del 16 febbraio 2019.
   