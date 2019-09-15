Juventus fans were forced to stay for more than one hour inside the stadium after the end of the game (for security reasons) but they didn’t stop singing thanks to @isola_79 for this great video pic.twitter.com/lPgdhMfShq— Around Turin (@AroundTurin) September 14, 2019
Post Fiorentina-Juve: tifosi bianconeri scatenati al Franchi VIDEO
Per questioni di sicurezza, i tifosi della Juventus sono stati costretti a restare per un'ora aggiuntiva all'interno dello stadio Franchi, al termine della partita pareggiata per 0-0 contro la Fiorentina in campionato. Nonostante la scialba prestazione della squadra di Maurizio Sarri, i supporter bianconeri non si sono persi d'animo e hanno cantato a squarciagola fino alla fine. Questo il video che lo dimostra: