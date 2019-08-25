Paul Pogba risponde agli insulti razzisti ricevuti in queste ore su Twitter e per cui il Manchester United ha parlato proprio con i gestori del social in questione: "I miei antenati e i miei parenti hanno sofferto per essere liberi oggi. Liberi di lavorare, prendere il bus, giocare a calcio. I razzisti sono ignoranti, mi rendono più forte e possono solo motivarmi per lottare per la prossima generazione". Nella foto l'ex centrocampista della Juve ha in braccio il figlio nato da poche settimane.


 