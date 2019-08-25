My ancestors and my parents suffered for my generation to be free today, to work, to take the bus, to play football. Racist insults are ignorance and can only make me stronger and motivate me to fight for the next generation. pic.twitter.com/J9IqyWQj4K— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) August 25, 2019
Pogba, FOTO con il figlio e attacco ai razzisti: 'Mi rendete più forte'
Paul Pogba risponde agli insulti razzisti ricevuti in queste ore su Twitter e per cui il Manchester United ha parlato proprio con i gestori del social in questione: "I miei antenati e i miei parenti hanno sofferto per essere liberi oggi. Liberi di lavorare, prendere il bus, giocare a calcio. I razzisti sono ignoranti, mi rendono più forte e possono solo motivarmi per lottare per la prossima generazione". Nella foto l'ex centrocampista della Juve ha in braccio il figlio nato da poche settimane.