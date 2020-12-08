Here are the finalists for the PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2020 Globe Soccer Award: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski

Phase 2 starts today.



Here are the finalists for the PLAYER OF THE CENTURY 2001-2020 Globe Soccer Award: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Ronaldinho

Phase 2 starts today.

Sono state svelate oggi le candidature per i Globe Soccer Awards in programma a Dubai il prossimo 27 dicembre. Tra i protagonisti - chiaramente - c'è anche, che è in corsa per vincere due premi: giocatore dell'anno e giocatore del secolo. In tutte e due le categorie sfiderà Leo Messi, che stasera affronterà al Camp Nou per il primo posto del girone di Champions. Tra le sorprese c'è la presenza di Gian Piero Gasperini candidato a diventare miglior allenatore dell'anno.