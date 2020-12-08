Sono state svelate oggi le candidature per i Globe Soccer Awards in programma a Dubai il prossimo 27 dicembre. Tra i protagonisti - chiaramente - c'è anche Cristiano Ronaldo, che è in corsa per vincere due premi: giocatore dell'anno e giocatore del secolo. In tutte e due le categorie sfiderà Leo Messi, che stasera affronterà al Camp Nou per il primo posto del girone di Champions. Tra le sorprese c'è la presenza di Gian Piero Gasperini candidato a diventare miglior allenatore dell'anno.