Continuano le polemiche relative al Mondiale in Qatar dopo la scelta della FIFA di negare ai capitani di varie nazionali di indossare la fascia "One love", simbolo della comunità LGBT. La Germania, ha commentato così la decisione sui social: "Volevamo usare la nostra fascia da capitano per difendere i valori che abbiamo nella nazionale tedesca: diversità e rispetto reciproco. Insieme ad altre nazioni, volevamo che la nostra voce fosse ascoltata.
Non si trattava di fare una dichiarazione politica, i diritti umani non sono negoziabili. Questo dovrebbe essere dato per scontato, ma non è ancora così. Ecco perché questo messaggio è così importante per noi.
Negarci la fascia equivale a negarci una voce. Manteniamo la nostra posizione".