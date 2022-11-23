Non si trattava di fare una dichiarazione politica, i diritti umani non sono negoziabili. Questo dovrebbe essere dato per scontato, ma non è ancora così. Ecco perché questo messaggio è così importante per noi.
Negarci la fascia equivale a negarci una voce. Manteniamo la nostra posizione".
We wanted to use our captain’s armband to take a stand for values that we hold in the Germany national team: diversity and mutual respect. Together with other nations, we wanted our voice to be heard.— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) November 23, 2022