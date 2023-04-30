Marcatrici: 1' Nystrom (J), 44' Lenzini (J), 51' Piemonte (M), 53' Vigilucci (M), 64' Nystrom (J), 66' Dompig (M)
Milan (4-3-3): Giuliani, Thrige, Nouwen, Fusetti, Bergamaschi; Adami (83' Mascarello), Dubcova K. (46' Thomas), Grimshaw; Vigilucci, Piemonte, Dompig (76' Soffia). All. Ganz
A disp. Sevenius, Carage, Fedele, Dubcova, Crevacore, Babb.
Juventus Women (4-3-3): Peyraud-Magnin, Lenzini, Sembrant, Salvai (46' Nilden), Boattin; Caruso, Gunnarsdottir, Cernoia (69' Pedersen); Cantore (83' Duljan), Nystrom, Bonansea. All. Montemurro.
A disp: Forcinella, Gama, Nilden, Simon, Schatzer, Beerensteyn.
Ammonite: Piemonte (M), Lenzini (J)