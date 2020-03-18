Zlatan, attaccante del, ha pubblicato un video sul proprio canale Instagram, nel quale ha lanciato una campagna fondi per l'emergenza coronavirus."L’Italia mi ha sempre dato così tanto che, in questo momento drammatico, voglio restituire qualcosa di più a questo paese, che amo. Ho deciso, insieme alle persone che stanno lavorando con me, di creare una raccolta fondi per gli ospedali Humanitas e di utilizzare la mia forza comunicativa per diffondere il messaggi in modo più ampio. E’ un problema serio e abbiamo bisogno di un aiuto concreto che non riguardi solo un video.Conto sulla generosità dei miei colleghi, di tutti gli atleti professionisti e di coloro che vogliono fare una piccola o grande donazione, in base alle proprie possibilità, per cacciare questo virus. Insieme possiamo davvero aiutare ospedali, medici e infermieri che lavorano disinteressatamente ogni giorno per salvarci la vita. Perché oggi siamo noi a tifare per loro!Diamo un calcio insieme al coronavirus e vinciamo questa partita! E ricorda: se il virus non va da Zlatan, Zlatan va dal virus".