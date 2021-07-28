<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Santos-president confirms offer for Kaio Jorge, and that they are negotiating, but refuses to reveal which club. Says hed like to renew, but now seeks best solution for player and club. Both parties feels its wrong to leave without Santos receiving anything. President optimistic. <a href="https://t.co/fVQP25U89c">https://t.co/fVQP25U89c</a></p>— André Noruega (@AndreOstgaard) <a href="https://twitter.com/AndreOstgaard/status/1419057480559169537?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 24, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> https://twitter.com/AndreOstgaard/status/1419057480559169537?s=20
Mercato Juve, arrivano conferme dal Brasile: ecco quando può arrivare Kaio Jorge
Kaio Jorge è sempre più vicino ad essere un nuovo attaccante della Juventus. Anche dal Brasile arrivano conferme sulla trattativa tra il club bianconero e il Santos, con il giornalista André Noruega che parla di un accordo tra le due società già trovato. “Kaio andrà alla Juve al 100% - ha scritto il giornalista su Twitter - I club sono vicini ad un accordo per un trasferimento immediato perché l'attaccante vuole che il Santos riceva una cifra come ricompensa, come fatto dal Real Madrid per Rodrygo”.
