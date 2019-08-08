Gary Neville, leggenda del Manchester United, ha parlato Romelu Lukaku e del suo approdo all'Inter. 75 milioni di euro per l'attaccante ormai ex Manchester United. L'ex capitano dei Red Devils, su Twitter, ha attaccato: "Ha ammesso lui stesso di essere in sovrappeso, è oltre 100 kg. E' un giocatore del Manchester United! Segnerà e farà bene all'Inter, ma la non professionalità è contagiosa".

 