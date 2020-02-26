We all know what it took to reach the next stage of the @championsleague
Tonight we have to bring it to a next level!
Supporters, staff, players! Let’s stick together tonight and show them what we about!
Lione-Juve, Depay: 'Tutti insieme, dobbiamo portare tutto a un altro livello'
Questa sera si giocherà Lione-Juventus, sfida d'andata degli ottavi di finale di Champions League. Assente di lusso, Memphis Depay a causa di un grave infortunio. L'olandese però non ha fatto mancare il suo apporto alla squadra, sotto tutti i punti di vista. Tramite i suoi canali social, Depay ha deciso di caricare l’ambiente in vista del big match di stasera. Servirà l'appoggio di tutti stasera: tifosi, staff e giocatori per cercare di alzare il livello e giocare una grande partita contro la Juventus