Stephan Lichtsteiner lascia l'Arsenal dopo un solo anno a Londra. L'ex terzino della Juventus ha annunciato l'addio ai Gunners sui propri profili social. Questo il suo messaggio: "Cari Gunners, siamo vicino ad aggiungere un altro importante capitolo nella storia di questo incredibile club. Ma essere vicini non è abbastanza, sfortunatamente.Auguro il meglio ai miei compagni e ai tifosi. Spero che riusciate a raggiungere questi obiettivi la prossima stagione. E' stata una sfida ed un'esperienza che non ha avuto un felice finale, sfortunatamente. Grazie a tutti per il caloroso supporto!"