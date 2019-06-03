Dear Gunners We were close to add an important chapter to this amazing club's history. But to be close ... is unfortunately not good enough. This is hard to accept. I'm very disappointed. It was our objective to bring Arsenal back on the highest international level and to win trophies. Both belong to this great club. I wish my teammates, my coach and his staff, all hard-working employees and all Gunner fans simply the best! I'm confident our team can complete our mission next season! I loved to be a part of this club. It was a great challenge and experience without a happy end, unfortunately. Thank you very much for your overwhelming support! It was much appreciated! See you Stephan #COYG #WeAreTheArsenal #YaGunnersYa #ThankYou
Lichtsteiner, amaro addio all'Arsenal: 'Sono deluso'
Stephan Lichtsteiner lascia l'Arsenal dopo un solo anno a Londra. L'ex terzino della Juventus ha annunciato l'addio ai Gunners sui propri profili social. Questo il suo messaggio: "Cari Gunners, siamo vicino ad aggiungere un altro importante capitolo nella storia di questo incredibile club. Ma essere vicini non è abbastanza, sfortunatamente. E' dura da accettare, sono molto deluso. Riportare l'Arsenal tra i grandi club europei era un nostro obiettivo, così come vincere trofei. Auguro il meglio ai miei compagni e ai tifosi. Spero che riusciate a raggiungere questi obiettivi la prossima stagione. E' stata una sfida ed un'esperienza che non ha avuto un felice finale, sfortunatamente. Grazie a tutti per il caloroso supporto!"