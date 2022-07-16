Il Bayern Monaco ufficializza la cessione di Robert Lewandowski al Barcellona. E lo fa attraverso le parole del presidente Herbert Hainer, riportate in un tweet pubblicato sul profilo ufficiale del club. "Abbiamo raggiunto un accordo verbale col Barcellona. Meglio essere chiari per tutte le parti in causa. Robert è un giocatore incredibile e con noi ha vinto tutto. Siamo incredibilmente grati a lui". 

                                                                                               