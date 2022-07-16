#FCBayern president Herbert #Hainer on Robert #Lewandowski: "We have come to a verbal agreement with Barcelona. It's good to have clarity for all parties. Robert is an incredible player and he won everything with us. We are incredibly grateful to him." pic.twitter.com/NvttIyQTRx— FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) July 16, 2022
Lewandowski-Barcellona, UFFICIALE: il messaggio del Bayern
Il Bayern Monaco ufficializza la cessione di Robert Lewandowski al Barcellona. E lo fa attraverso le parole del presidente Herbert Hainer, riportate in un tweet pubblicato sul profilo ufficiale del club. "Abbiamo raggiunto un accordo verbale col Barcellona. Meglio essere chiari per tutte le parti in causa. Robert è un giocatore incredibile e con noi ha vinto tutto. Siamo incredibilmente grati a lui".