Attraverso l'account Twitter ufficiale della Juventus Women, il club si scusa per un tweet precedente pubblicato e male interpretato sui social: "Ci scusiamo sinceramente che il nostro tweet, che non doveva causare polemiche o avere sfumature razziali - si legge sul tweet - possa aver offeso qualcuno. La Juventus è sempre stata contro il razzismo e le discriminazioni".