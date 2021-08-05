We sincerely apologise that our tweet, which was not meant to cause controversy or have any racial undertones, may have offended anyone. Juventus has always been against racism and discrimination. #DifferencesMakeTheDifference— Juventus Women (@JuventusFCWomen) August 5, 2021
La Juve si scusa per un tweet frainteso: 'Non doveva causare polemiche'
Attraverso l'account Twitter ufficiale della Juventus Women, il club si scusa per un tweet precedente pubblicato e male interpretato sui social: "Ci scusiamo sinceramente che il nostro tweet, che non doveva causare polemiche o avere sfumature razziali - si legge sul tweet - possa aver offeso qualcuno. La Juventus è sempre stata contro il razzismo e le discriminazioni".