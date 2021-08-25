Così Harry Kane allontana definitivamente il corteggiamento del Manchester City, che quindi ora potrebbe avere più libertà d'azione per affondare il colpo Cristiano Ronaldo dalla Juventus, di cui vi stiamo ampiamente parlando in queste settimane.
It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks.— Harry Kane (@HKane) August 25, 2021
I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS pic.twitter.com/uTN78tHlk1