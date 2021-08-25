"Fantastica l'accoglienza che mi hanno riservato i tifosi Spurs domenica, oltre ai messaggi di sostegno che ho ricevuto nelle scorse settimane. Resto sicuramente al Tottenham e sono totalmente concentrato sull'aiutare la squadra a raggiungere successi!"

Così Harry Kane allontana definitivamente il corteggiamento del Manchester City, che quindi ora potrebbe avere più libertà d'azione per affondare il colpo Cristiano Ronaldo dalla Juventus, di cui vi stiamo ampiamente parlando in queste settimane.