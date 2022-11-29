Joe Montemurro and Matteo Scarpa today received an award at the Golden Coach 2022 ceremony for their treble-winning 2021/22 domestic season.— Juventus Women (@JuventusFCWomen) November 28, 2022
Luca Vood also took home the prize for winning the U15 2021/22 League title.
Congrats to all pic.twitter.com/sRuC5Lb0Rs
Juve Women, Montemurro e il vice Scarpa premiati: il motivo
Il tecnico della Juventus Women Joe Montemurro, insieme al vice Matteo Scarpa sono stati premiati oggi al Golden Foot per il triplete vinto la scorsa stagione: Supercoppa Italiana, Scudetto e Coppa Italia. Insieme a loro premiato anche Luca Vood per i successi raggiunti con la formazione bianconera Under 15. Di seguito le immagini della premiazione.