Il tecnico della Juventus Women Joe Montemurro, insieme al vice Matteo Scarpa sono stati premiati oggi al Golden Foot per il triplete vinto la scorsa stagione: Supercoppa Italiana, Scudetto e Coppa Italia. Insieme a loro premiato anche Luca Vood per i successi raggiunti con la formazione bianconera Under 15. Di seguito le immagini della premiazione.                                                                                                                          
                                                                                                                                      
 