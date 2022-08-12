Dusannominato per il. C'è anche il giovane attaccante dellanella lista di France Football dei 30 candidati al prestigioso premio, giunto alla sua 66^ edizione. Escluso dall'elenco, un po' a sorpresa, Leo, vincitore lo scorso anno, mentre non manca il suo storico rivale Cristiano. Da segnalare anche l'assenza di giocatori italiani, mentre la Serie A è rappresentata, oltre che dal bomber bianconero, anche da Rafaele Mikedel Milan.Qui sotto tutti i nominati:Trent ALEXANDER-ARNOLD (ENG, Liverpool)Karim BENZEMA (FRA, Real Madrid)Joao CANCELO (POR, Manchester City)CASEMIRO (BRE, Real Madrid)Thibaut COURTOIS (BEL, Real Madrid)CRISTIANO RONALDO (POR, Manchester United)Kevin DE BRUYNE (BEL, Manchester City)Luis DIAZ (COL, FC Porto poi Liverpool)FABINHO (BRE, Liverpool)Phil FODEN (ENG, Manchester City)Erling HAALAND (NOR, Borussia Dortmund poi Manchester City)Sébastien HALLER (CIV, Ajax poi Borussia Dortmund)Harry KANE (ENG, Tottenham)Joshua KIMMICH(GER, Bayern Monaco)Rafael LEAO (POR, AC Milan)Robert LEWANDOWSKI (POL, Bayern Monaco poi FC Barcelona)Riyad MAHREZ (ALG, Manchester City)Mike MAIGNAN (FRA, AC Milan)Sadio MANÉ (SEN, Liverpool poi Bayern Monaco )Kylian MBAPPÉ (FRA, Paris-SG)Luka MODRIC (CRO, Real Madrid)Christopher NKUNKU (FRA, RB Leipzig)Darwin NUÑEZ (URU, poi Benfica poi Liverpool)Antonio RÜDIGER (GER, Chelsea poi Real Madrid)Mohamed SALAH (EGY, Liverpool)Bernardo SILVA (POR, Manchester City)SON Heung-min (CDS, Tottenham)Virgil VAN DIJK (HOL, Liverpool)VINICIUS JUNIOR (BRE, Real Madrid)