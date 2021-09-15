VARIAZIONE GARA DI RECUPERO - 2 a GIORNATA DI ANDATA
La Lega, anche a ratifica dell’accordo intercorso tra le società interessate, a parziale modifica del Com. Uff. n.10/DIV del 28.08.2021, ha disposto per la sottonotata gara la seguente variazione:
MERCOLEDÌ 22 SETTEMBRE 2021 GIRONE A
JUVENTUS U23 - TRIESTINA Ore 16.30
#Under23 | #JuveTriestina, in programma il 22 settembre alle ore 20.30, è stata anticipata alle ore 16.30.— JuventusFC Youth (@JuventusFCYouth) September 14, 2021
Il comunicato @LegaProOfficial https://t.co/4Q3asA6JXy https://t.co/74AMhbGmRm