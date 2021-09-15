COMUNICATO UFFICIALE DELLA LEGA PRO

VARIAZIONE GARA DI RECUPERO - 2 a GIORNATA DI ANDATA
La Lega, anche a ratifica dell’accordo intercorso tra le società interessate, a parziale modifica del Com. Uff. n.10/DIV del 28.08.2021, ha disposto per la sottonotata gara la seguente variazione:
MERCOLEDÌ 22 SETTEMBRE 2021 GIRONE A
JUVENTUS U23 - TRIESTINA Ore 16.30