FC Barcelona hereby informs that the game against Juventus FC, scheduled for today, July 22 at 7:30 PM at Levi’s Stadium, as part of the Soccer Champions Tour, has been canceled. A significant part of the blaugrana squad has a viral gastroenteritis. pic.twitter.com/vnpmhFFucX— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 22, 2023
IL PROGRAMMA - Le prossime tappe dello Juventus Summer Tour, salvo ulteriori cambiamenti, prevedono ora un incontro con il Milan a Carson (il 28 luglio alle 4.30, ora italiana) e a seguire con il Real Madrid a Orlando, in Florida (il 3 agosto all'1.30).