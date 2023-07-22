4
Subito un "imprevisto" nella tournée americana della Juve. L'amichevole con il Barcellona in programma alle 4.30 di questa notte (ora italiana) a Santa Clara, in California, è stata infatti annullata a causa di un virus intestinale che ha colpito "una parte consistente" della rosa dei blaugrana. Lo ha annunciato lo stesso club spagnolo attraverso una nota ufficiale.     
 
IL PROGRAMMA - Le prossime tappe dello Juventus Summer Tour, salvo ulteriori cambiamenti, prevedono ora un incontro con il Milan a Carson (il 28 luglio alle 4.30, ora italiana) e a seguire con il Real Madrid a Orlando, in Florida (il 3 agosto all'1.30).                                                                                                                                            