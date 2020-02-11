I’m delighted to confirm that I have renewed my contract with @juventus until 2024. In recent years I put a lot of hard work and sacrifice in trying to become a player worthy of wearing the historic no.1 jersey of this great football club. Now I’m ready to push myself even further to create a history to be remembered! #finoallafine #forzajuve
Juve, Szczesny rinnova, il suo messaggio sui social
Wojciech Szczesny ha rinnovato il suo contratto con la Juventus ed ha subito commentato sui social: “Sono felice di aver firmato il mio contratto con la Juventus fino al 2024, negli anni recenti ho lavorato sodo e con sacrificio cercando di fare il mio meglio per essere all’altezza di vestire questa storica maglia numero 1 di questa grande squadra. Ora sono pronto a spingere ancora di più per creare una storia da ricordare”. L'ex portiere dell'Arsenal guadagnerà 7 milioni di euro a stagione contro i precedenti 4.