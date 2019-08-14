La Juventus ha ultimato il consueto giro di campo prima dell'amichevole contro la squadra Primavera a Villar Perosa, salutando i tifosi in gruppo insieme ai trofei conquistati nella stagione precedente: la Supercoppa Italiana e l'ottavo scudetto consecutivo. Il popolo bianconero è impazzito di gioia al passaggio della squadra in campo, guidata da Giorgio Chiellini, che oggi per altro compie 35 anni. Ecco foto e video direttamente da Villar Perosa: