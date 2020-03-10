Lampard youth revolution continues as @ChelseaFC sign the young Finnish JIMI TAURIAINEN & IAN MAATSEN extends his contract until 2024. The future is bright. Believe in the process. pic.twitter.com/ERcUJfph8L— The Green Turf (@TheGreenTurf2) March 10, 2020
Juve e Inter beffate: il Chelsea firma un baby talento
Jimi Tauriainen firmerà con il Chelsea. Dopo i provini con Inter e Juventus, il 16enne finlandese ha scelto il club guidato da Frank Lampard (con il quale ha posato per una foto che circola da qualche ora, confermando il colpo fatto). Secondo quanto riporta il Daily Mail, il baby talento lascerà l’HJK Helsinki in estate e firmerà un contratto triennale. Esploso nella Finlandia Under 16 - 4 gol in 6 partite - ora è pronto a una nuova avventura. Juve e Inter anticipate dalla mossa del Chelsea.