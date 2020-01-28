Toccante messaggio di LeBron James dopo la morte di Kobe Bryant: "Non sono pronto ma eccoci. Sono seduto qui cercando di scrivere qualcosa per questo post ma ogni volta che ci provo inizio a piangere e pensare a te, alla bella Gigi, alla nostra amicizia, al nostro legame, alla nostra fratellanza. Ho sentito la tua voce domenica prima di partire da Filadelfia per Los Angeles.Ti prometto che prenderò la tua eredità, significhi così tanto qui ed è mia responsabilità mettere questa m...sulle mie spalle ed andare avanti. Per favore, dammi la forza dal paradiso e da lassù veglia su di me. Qui siamo io e te. C'è tanto amore che vorrei dire ma non riesco ad affrontare questa situazione! A quando ci rivedremo di nuovo, fratello mio..."