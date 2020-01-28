I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! . Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life #Gigi4Life
Il messaggio di LeBron a Kobe: 'Ci siamo sentiti domenica, era l'ultima volta...'
Toccante messaggio di LeBron James dopo la morte di Kobe Bryant: "Non sono pronto ma eccoci. Sono seduto qui cercando di scrivere qualcosa per questo post ma ogni volta che ci provo inizio a piangere e pensare a te, alla bella Gigi, alla nostra amicizia, al nostro legame, alla nostra fratellanza. Ho sentito la tua voce domenica prima di partire da Filadelfia per Los Angeles. Non avrei mai pensato, neanche in un milione di anni, che quella sarebbe stata la nostra ultima conversazione. Sono distrutto fratello, ti voglio bene grande fratello. Il mio cuore è con Vanessa e le ragazze. Ti prometto che prenderò la tua eredità, significhi così tanto qui ed è mia responsabilità mettere questa m...sulle mie spalle ed andare avanti. Per favore, dammi la forza dal paradiso e da lassù veglia su di me. Qui siamo io e te. C'è tanto amore che vorrei dire ma non riesco ad affrontare questa situazione! A quando ci rivedremo di nuovo, fratello mio..."