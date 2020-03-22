Dear friends, I have been tested for coronavirus and my test result is positive. Currently, I am back in China and being treated in the hospital. I can assure you that everything is fine for me now. Thanks to the fans, medical staff and the club for their care and attention. I will follow the treatment and hope to return to the game as soon as possible. Please everyone stay safe
