Primo calciatore positivo in Cina: è Marouane, ex giocatore del Manchester United attualmente allo Shandong Luneng. Il suo messaggio pubblicato su Instagram: "Cari amici, sono stato testato per il coronavirus ed è risultato positivo. In questo momento, sono tornato in Cina e sono in ospedale. Posso assicurarvi che tutto sta andando bene per me, adesso. Grazie ai tifosi, allo staff medico e al club per la loro attenzione e cura. Seguirò il trattamento e spero di tornare a giocare quanto prima. Per piacere, per tutti, state al sicuro".