An important win but an even more important message from @Sanchooo10. Together we can beat racism in all walks of life. #weCan #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/5nQyPtY4UL— Emre Can (@emrecan_) May 31, 2020
Emre Can con Sancho: 'Insieme contro il razzismo'
Oggi il Borussia Dortmund ha vinto contro il Padeborn. Nel corso del match odierno è arrivata anche una tripletta di Sancho, che dopo il gol ha esultato con una dedica nei confronti di George Floyd. Anche l'ex Juve Emre Can ha festeggiato così. Ecco le parole nel post sui social: "Una vittoria importante ma anche un messaggio importante da Sancho. Insieme noi possiamo battere il razzismo in tutti i ceti sociali".