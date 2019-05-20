I cannot begin to express what it means to win the Serie A in my first season with this amazing club. This triumph belongs to my team mates, the fans and staff. I would like to congratulate @andreabarzagli15 on an amazing career and I wish you all the best for the future amico Also I would to take a moment to give a special mention to Mister Allegri. This incredible person has been such an influential piece of this clubs success over the years but also to my personal development in the last 12 months. It has been an honour to have played for you. One more game to go to round off this season’s Serie A before we start preparing for the next. #ForzaJuve Yours, Emre #EC23 #iCan #WeCan #Finoallafine
Emre Can: 'Allegri mi ha migliorato, un onore giocare per lui'
Tra i tanti messaggi arrivati in queste ore per Massimiliano Allegri, c'è anche quello di Emre Can: "Vorrei prendere un momento per dedicare un pensiero speciale per Mister Allegri. Questa incredibile persona è stata così influente per i successi del club negli ultimi anni oltre ad avermi migliorato negli ultimi 12 mesi. E' stato un onore giocare per te". Commentando la vittoria del titolo, Can ha scritto su Instagram: "E' difficile spiegare quanto significhi per me vinvere la Serie A nella mia prima stagione con questo club straordinario. E' il trionfo dei miei compagni di squadra, dei tifosi e dello staff. Vorrei congratularmi anche con Barzagli per la sua incredibile carriera, gli auguro il meglio per il futuro".