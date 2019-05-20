Tra i tanti messaggi arrivati in queste ore per Massimiliano Allegri, c'è anche quello di Emre Can: "Vorrei prendere un momento per dedicare un pensiero speciale per Mister Allegri. Questa incredibile persona è stata così". Commentando la vittoria del titolo, Can ha scritto su Instagram: "Vorrei congratularmi anche con Barzagli per la sua incredibile carriera, gli auguro il meglio per il futuro".