Ecco il Board completo:
- Pedro López Jiménez (vicepresidente del Real Madrid e dell’Eca)
- Edwin van der Sar (ceo dell’Ajax e vicepresidente Eca)
- Dariusz Mioduski (patron del Legia Varsavia e vicepresidente Eca)
- Aki Riihilahti (ceo dell’HJK Helsinki e vicepresidente Eca)
- Ed Woodward (vicepresidente Manchester United)
- Josep Maria Bartomeu (presidente del Barcellona)
- Nasser Al-Khelaifi (presidente e ceo PSG)
- Jean-Michel Aulas (presidente Lione)
- Michael Gerlinger (dirigente Bayern Monaco)
- Michael Verschueren (consigliere Anderlecht)
- Domingos Soares de Oliveira (ceo Benfica)
- Niclas Carlnén (ceo Malmoe)
- Peter Lawwell (ceo Celtic).
The ECA Executive Board for the 2019-23 ECA Membership Cycle #ECAGeneralAssembly pic.twitter.com/uH7gSLaFJH— ECA (@ECAEurope) September 10, 2019
Congratulations to Andrea Agnelli on being reelected as ECA Chairman for the 2019-23 ECA Membership Cycle #ECAGeneralAssembly pic.twitter.com/brUk8ugVBR— ECA (@ECAEurope) September 10, 2019