Andrea Agnelli confermato come Presidente dell'ECA. L'European Club Association vedrà ancora il numero 1 bianconero a capo di un Executive Board formato da 15 dirigenti internazionali. Con una novità: Steven Zhang, presidente dell'Inter, che sostituisce Ivan Gazidis. Qui le parole del presidente juventino.

Ecco il Board completo:

- Pedro López Jiménez (vicepresidente del Real Madrid e dell’Eca)
- Edwin van der Sar (ceo dell’Ajax e vicepresidente Eca)
- Dariusz Mioduski (patron del Legia Varsavia e vicepresidente Eca)
- Aki Riihilahti (ceo dell’HJK Helsinki e vicepresidente Eca)
- Ed Woodward (vicepresidente Manchester United)
- Josep Maria Bartomeu (presidente del Barcellona)
- Nasser Al-Khelaifi (presidente e ceo PSG)
- Jean-Michel Aulas (presidente Lione)
- Michael Gerlinger (dirigente Bayern Monaco)
- Michael Verschueren (consigliere Anderlecht)
- Domingos Soares de Oliveira (ceo Benfica)
- Niclas Carlnén (ceo Malmoe)
- Peter Lawwell (ceo Celtic).