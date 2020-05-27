"Continuiamo ad aiutare coloro che sono in prima linea nella lotta contro il COVID-19. Vorremmo cogliere l'occasione per ringraziare il Dr. Emiliano Forino Procacci, il Pastore Fr. Nicolas Sanchez e la fondazione Music for Love. È solo aiutandosi a vicenda che le sfide vengono superate. Come sul campo di calcio, dobbiamo anche sostenerci a vicenda nella vita, e per questo motivo abbiamo deciso di estendere il nostro contributo donando pasti alla St. Patrick Church & School - Arcidiocesi di Los Angeles".

E' il messaggio di Alessandro Del Piero, postato sul proprio profilo Instagram.