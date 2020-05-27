E' il messaggio di Alessandro Del Piero, postato sul proprio profilo Instagram.
We continue to help those who are at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19. We would like to take this opportunity to thank Dr. Emiliano Forino Procacci (@fpemiliano ), Pastor Br. Nicolas Sanchez and the @music_forlove foundation. It's only by helping each other that challenges are overcome. As on the soccer field, we must also support each other in life, and for this reason we decided to extend our contribution by donating meals to St. Patrick Church & School - Archdiocese of Los Angeles. #ADP10 @n10losangeles #n10losangeles #covid_19