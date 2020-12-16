Poco prima aveva scritto: "Sto solo postando questa foto per un maggiore coinvolgimento. Un punto in trasferta alla Juventus. Non male", postando una foto con Ronaldo in primo piano e lui sullo sfondo. Lì è arrivata la risposta del tifoso - "Buona prestazione e tweet. Ma avresti dovuto essere espulso per quel tackle a Cuadrado" - e la conseguente ammissione del centrocampista olandese.
Agree. I was too late and it was too hard. But I hope it’s clear that it was never my intention. Apologies to @Cuadrado https://t.co/YGuWcPPuDW— Marten de Roon (@Dirono) December 16, 2020
