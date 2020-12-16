Marten de Roon ammette: doveva essere espulso. Il centrocampista dell'Atalanta nel post partita sui social ha commentato l'episodio incriminato, il cartellino rosso non assegnatogli dall'arbitro Doveri per il fallo brutto e in ritardo su Juan Cuadrado. L'arbitro gli ha dato solo il giallo, con lo juventino che ha protestato a lungo (qui le sue parole a Doveri), e non ha nemmeno rivisto l'intervento al Var. E allora ci ha pensato De Roon ad ammettere il proprio errore e quello di Doveri, con grande onestà intellettuale: "Sono d'accordo - ha scritto in risposta a un tifoso che sottolineava il mancato rosso - Ero in ritardo ed era troppo duro come intervento. Ma spero sia chiaro che non è mai stata mia intenzione entrare così. Mi scuso con Cuadrado". 

Poco prima aveva scritto: "Sto solo postando questa foto per un maggiore coinvolgimento. Un punto in trasferta alla Juventus. Non male", postando una foto con Ronaldo in primo piano e lui sullo sfondo. Lì è arrivata la risposta del tifoso - "Buona prestazione e tweet. Ma avresti dovuto essere espulso per quel tackle a Cuadrado" - e la conseguente ammissione del centrocampista olandese.