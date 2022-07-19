IL MESSAGGIO - "E' arrivato il momento di chiudere un bellissimo capitolo della mia carriera. Grazie all'intera famiglia della Juventus. Al club, agli allenatori, ai giocatori, allo staff e ai tifosi per l'amore che mi avete mostrato. E' stato un onore combattere dalla vostra parte e giocare per questa squadra. Sarete sempre nel mio cuore".
The time has come to close a very beautiful chapter in my career. Massive thanks to the entire @juventusfc family, club, coaches, players, staff and fans for the love you’ve shown to me. Was an honour to fight by your side and play for this team. Sarete sempre nel mio cuore