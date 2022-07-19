Matthijs de Ligt, attraverso i propri social, ha salutato i tifosi della Juventus. 

IL MESSAGGIO - "E' arrivato il momento di chiudere un bellissimo capitolo della mia carriera. Grazie all'intera famiglia della Juventus. Al club, agli allenatori, ai giocatori, allo staff e ai tifosi per l'amore che mi avete mostrato. E' stato un onore combattere dalla vostra parte e giocare per questa squadra. Sarete sempre nel mio cuore". 
 