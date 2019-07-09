Contatti continui e una trattativa in via di risoluzione, con la festa d'addio a celebrare il tutto: la bandiera italiana spinge il fidanzato verso la Juventus, mentre quella tedesca (nella foto) sarebbe invece per il fratello di Annekee Molenaar, che andrà all'Eintracht Francoforte. Si attende solo l'ufficialità.
Some solid hints about De Ligt's arrival. First pic is from his girlfriend saying goodbye to her friends, and the second is of a BBQ from Ajax where there's an Italian flag. Think of it what you will but he's coming. pic.twitter.com/Wtu57LvexP— Jelle1897 (@JJuve1897) 8 luglio 2019