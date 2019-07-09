"Saluta alla mia cara Annekee Molenaar, mi mancherai e sono super orgogliosa di te". E il saluto delle amiche ad Annekee Molenaar, fidanzata di Matthijs De Ligt, che presto lascerà Amsterdam per approdare a... Torino. Durante il party di saluti, infatti, spunta anche l'immagine di una bandiera italiana. Indizio che spinge sempre più verso una direzione, verso l'approdo di De Ligt alla Juventus, come vi abbiamo raccontato nelle ultime ore e settimane. 

Contatti continui e una trattativa in via di risoluzione, con la festa d'addio a celebrare il tutto: la bandiera italiana spinge il fidanzato verso la Juventus, mentre quella tedesca (nella foto) sarebbe invece per il fratello di Annekee Molenaar, che andrà all'Eintracht Francoforte. Si attende solo l'ufficialità.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Afscheid van m’n lieve @annekeemolenaar, ga je missen en súper trots op je

